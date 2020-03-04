Maldives: TRT World on Medianet

March 17, 2020

In line with the partnership between TRT World and Medianet, TRT World international English language news and the documentary channel will be available in the majority of households and establishments in the Maldives through the largest independent cable television provider of Maldives, Medianet.

The successful alliance between TRT World and Medianet enables TRT World Live Stream, a channel that covers 24/7 news, live reports and documentaries with a focus on global responsibility across the Maldives.

TRT World broadcasts in the English language to communicate a Turkish perspective on current affairs to a global audience.

Furkan Han, TRT World’s Head of Global Digital & Satellite Distribution & Partnership said: “We are honoured to be a part of Medianet’s channel line-up. TRT World will bring a different perspective on the latest news stories from around the world and provide rich documentaries to residents & travellers in the Maldives.”

Medianet Marketing Manager Shiuna Hameed stated that “We are proud to have TRT World on our channel bouquet. We have no doubt that this channel will enrich the information being provided to our customers”.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Bing News :