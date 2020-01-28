Maldives’ top diplomat to address 43rd Session of UNHRC

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid is to address the 43rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on February 25.

According to the foreign ministry, Minister Shahid arrived in Geneva on Monday, to take part in the three-day high-level event, which will be attended by over 80 member states of the UNHRC along with various international organisations to deliberate on international human rights issues.

In his statement on behalf of Maldives, Minister Shahid will note the administration’s achievements in human rights as well as address human rights issues around the world.

During his visit, the foreign minister will also take part in three side events hosted by the Commonwealth, Alliance for Multilateralism, and the Contact Group on Council Membership respectively.

Furthermore, Minister Shahid is scheduled to sit down with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, and his counterparts from various countries and organisations on the sidelines of the high-level segment.

Minister Shahid will be accompanied by Permanent Representative of Maldives to the UN Office in Geneva Dr Hala Hameed, Ambassador-at-large at the foreign ministry Dr Asim Ahmed, and officials at the Permanent Mission of Maldives to the UN Office in Geneva.

