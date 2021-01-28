Maldives to vaccinate its population against COVID-19 within six months: president

MALE, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — The Maldives will vaccinate its population against the COVID-19 pandemic within six months, President Ibrahim Solih said here Monday.

The Maldives “COVID-19 Dhifaau” campaign to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus epidemic began on Monday and will be completed within six months, Solih said.

The island country’s population is estimated at about 540,000 people currently.

Speaking at the Maldives Center for Social Education (MCSE), Solih said that public adherence to the government’s health guidelines and their support for the vaccination program was critical to overcoming the pandemic.

The Maldives’ COVID-19 vaccination program began with Medical Officer of Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH) Dr. Shiraany Abdul Rahman being the first recipient of the vaccine.

Among the first people taking shots were President Solih, Speaker of Parliament Mohammed Nasheed, Chief Justice Ahmed Adnan, government officials, frontline healthcare workers and people from the vulnerable groups.

The Maldives received 100,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine based on the AstraZeneca formula and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Jan. 20.

The Covishield vaccine has been approved by the Maldives Food and Drug Authority (MFDA) for emergency use, with rollout beginning in the cities of Male, Addu and Kulhudhuffushi.

