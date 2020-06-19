Maldives to reopen to holidaymakers on July 15

THE MALDIVES will welcome tourists once again on July 15, after being forced to close their borders during the pandemic.

Popular with British tourists, particularly honeymooners, it is great news for those looking to book their next holiday.

The country was forced to ban flights from the UK as cases of coronavirus continued to climb.

The Maldives also considered enforcing expensive tests from Brits to be able to enter, which cost between £199 and £400 in the UK.

However, this will no longer be the case.

According to the guidelines, tourists are not required to pay an additional fee, produce a certificate or test result indicative of negative status for COVID-19 prior to entry into the Maldives.

For tourists without symptoms, there is no requirement for quarantine either although this will be reviewed based on further developments.

Tourists who are visiting the Maldives during phase 1 of opening will need to stay in one resort, meaning no island hopping for now.

Anyone who has been in contact with someone who has coronavirus or symptoms of coronavirus will be told not to travel to the country.

Despite this, Brits can look at booking their holidays to the region once again.

Yet bookings for the Maldives are soaring next year.

Derek Jones, chief executive of Kuoni, said: “Bookings for the Maldives are outperforming every other destination we sell around the world, currently accounting for 56 per cent of bookings for 2021.”

