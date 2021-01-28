Maldives to reintroduce curfew amid COVID-19 surge

MALE, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The Maldives’ Health Protection Agency (HPA) has announced that curfew will be re-imposed in the capital region of Greater Male due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, local media reported Wednesday.

Director-General of Public Health Maimoona Aboobakuru announced that a curfew will be imposed between midnight and 4:00 a.m. in the Greater Male region, while all parties and public gatherings will be prohibited.

The renewed restrictions include a quarantine period for individuals travelling from the capital to other islands, as well as a 10-day quarantine period for Maldivians entering the country from abroad.

The HPA has also introduced a 10-day quarantine period for political campaigners and poll workers travelling across islands for the local council elections scheduled for April 10.

The Maldives is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases with an average of around 100 cases per day in recent weeks. The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country crossed 15,000 this week.

