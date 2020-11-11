Maldives to prioritize infrastructure projects in mid-2021

MALE, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) — The Maldives will implement major infrastructure projects such as the Greater Male Connectivity Project and the International Port Development Project in Gulhifalhu in mid-2021, local media reported on Wednesday.

Minister of Economic Development Fayyaz Ismail was quoted by state-owned PSM News as saying that implementation of infrastructure projects was a top priority of the government but was sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ismail said that pre-qualified tenders have been opened for infrastructure projects and contractors may be finalized between January and February 2021.

Projects to build bridges and ports around the country are expected to bring social and economic benefits by reducing congestion in the capital Male and reducing the cost of transporting goods to remote atolls, Ismail said.

The planned 6.7-km Greater Male Connectivity Bridge is expected to connect Male, Villimale, Thilafushi and Gulhifalhu, while the International Port Development Project in Gulhifalhu is expected to ease congestion in Male Commercial Harbor.

