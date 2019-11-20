Maldives to participate in SATTE 2020

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) will take part in the 27th edition of SATTE 2020, South Asia’s Leading Travel Trade Show, to be held at India Exposition Mart, Greater Noida from January 8-10. The Maldives contingent brings with them the powerhouse stakeholders; Sun Siyam Resorts, Silver Sands, Villa Hotels and Resorts, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, Villa Air, Lux South Ari Atoll, Bandos Maldives, Malahini Kuda Bandos, Hulhule Island Hotel, Splendid Asia, Resort Life Maldives, Maldives Getaways, Island Life Travel, Hulhule Island Hotel, Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts, Reethi Faru Resort, Dhigufaru Island Resort and CROSSROADS Maldives.

It is important for Maldives to participate in SATTE as its considered India’s premier travel trade exhibition and is held in India which is one of the Maldives’ top source markets. At the end of November 2019, figures showed that India was in the second position with 145,047 visitor arrivals and a growth: +91.5 per cent.

Every business platform owes its popularity to the success of its attendees. Over the last 25 years South Asia’s leading travel show, SATTE has consistently grown and in turn, ensuring the success of many a business.

SATTE gives you an opportunity to interact with 1000+ exhibitors on the floor, where there is participation from 50 countries and 28 state Tourism boards which enables one to gain profitable insights from the who’s who of the travel industry and also participate in Knowledge forums & Destination Briefings.

