Maldives to increase ICU capacity amid COVID-19 pandemic

MALE, March 18 (Xinhua) — The government of Maldives has decided to increase Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity and bring more test kits into the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported here Wednesday.

Spokesperson of National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) Mohamed Mabrouq Azeez said that the government was working to increase ICU capacity by 200 beds and bring more COVID-19 test kits in order to deliver results faster.

Azeez said that ICUs would be fully equipped with all necessary medical equipment and that the Maldives government was establishing additional health facilities and quarantine centres across the country.

The government is setting up phase two of an isolation facility in Vilivaru. An 80-room isolation facility is ready for use in Velidhoo. Meanwhile, the Hulhule Island Hotel is being used as a tourist support centre.

The Maldives has so far brought in 6,000 test kits, which include 5,000 screening kits and 1,000 confirmatory kits.

With the assistance of the World Health Organization, Maldives has developed the capacity to test for the virus at home instead of sending samples abroad.

The Maldives currently has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and is under a State of Public Health Emergency.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Bing News :