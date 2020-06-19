Maldives to hold first ever virtual international education fair

Maldives’ first-ever virtual education fair will be held this weekend, with opportunities for local students at more than 20 universities from over 10 countries.

Organised by the renowned international students’ consultant QStudy, the virtual education expo will present Maldivian students the chance to explore options from international universities for courses such as Medicine, Applied Science, Engineering, IT and Computing, Business and Accounting, Psychology, Social Sciences and more.

The fair also details a number of available partial scholarships for Maldivian students.

Participants will be able to meet with representatives from the universities live via virtual video sessions or calls.

Moreover, the expo will present various offers such as a cashback of USD 250 or free flight tickets for successful candidates.

Supported by the Ministry of Higher Education Maldives and Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), the virtual education fair will be hosted on June 19 and 20, from 1600 – 2200 hrs.

Interested participants are invited to get free entrance tickets by logging into https://qstudy.expo.quizky.com/event/maldives, or to contact the help desk at +960 9902788 for more information.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News