Maldives to fine COVID-19 quarantine violators

The Maldivian government warned on Thursday that individuals violating isolation and quarantine measures announced to contain COVID-19 will be fined.

Maldives’ Health Protection Agency (HPA) said that isolation and quarantine measures have been imposed under the Public Health Act to prevent the COVID-19 spread and that violators will be fined an estimated U.S. 324 dollars.

The HPA added that the identities of violators could be made public according to provisions in the Public Health Act.

The announcement comes in the wake of two individuals violating isolation and quarantine measures.

Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem said such violations can be classified as reckless endangerment and can result in a maximum prison sentence of four years under the Penal Code of Maldives.

Maldives has confirmed 13 COVID-19 infections and has declared a state of Public Health Emergency.

