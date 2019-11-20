Maldives to establish ‘Beach Scouts’ in 19 islands for tourist safety

Government of Maldives has opened nominations for tourist scouts to be stationed in 19 islands across the nation, in an attempt to strengthen the safety of holidaymakers visiting the tourist destination.

The Water Safety Programme conducted by the Ministry of Tourism in association with Maldives Police Service and armed forces intends to ensure that the Maldives remains a safe place for tourists. The programme was introduced to address the security and safety measures among tourists in Maldives during beach and water activities as the destination has seen an increase in the number of drownings over the past year.

Nineteen islands have been identified for the first phase of the nationwide programme. Each housing more than 100 tourist beds, the islands include:

Male’ and its suburban towns Villimale and Hulhumale’

Addu

Thinadhoo (Vaavu Atoll)

Gan (Laamu Atoll)

Dhiffushi, Gulhi, Guraidhoo, Himmafushi, Maafushi, and Thulusdhoo (Kaafu Atoll)

Dhigurah and Hangnaameedhoo (Alif Dhaal Atoll)

Dharavandhoo (Baa Atoll)

Rasdhoo, Ukulhas and Thoddoo (Alif Alif Atoll)

The ‘Beach Scouts’ will be tasked with providing safety briefing, details of the island and weather to tourists as well as ensuring their safety in the water.

Tourism Ministry has stated that applicants should be familiar with locations safe for swimming, able to provide first aid and serve as a first responder in any rescue or help needed.

The Maldives is a top leading tourist destination for tourists worldwide with award-winning luxury resorts and guesthouses. The industry has witnessed an expansion with over 20 new properties opened during the previous year.

