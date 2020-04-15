Maldives to draft responding policy as COVID-19 cases rise to 1,395

MALE, May 25 (Xinhua) — The government of the Maldives said it will draft a responding policy as the country’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 1,395, local media reported here Monday.

Minister of Health Abdulla Ameen was quoted in state-owned Public Service media saying that a policy is being formulated in consultation with healthcare workers on how to govern the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Ameen said the experiences of the lockdown enforced on the capital region of Greater Male since April 15 will influence policy. The policy will include regulations on opening hours of private health operators as well as the establishment of a medical response team to evaluate patients before they are admitted to the hospital.

The COVID-19 has strained the healthcare system of the Maldives, Ameen said, emphasizing the need for decentralization. The government plans to create tertiary hospitals in five regions of the island as part of a long-term plan to provide trained healthcare workers to all regions.

These new hospitals will be equipped with laboratories, x-ray rooms, and ultrasound scanning facilities, with a total of 19 OPD consultation rooms, six private rooms, three ICU beds, three NICU beds, two operation theatres, and eight wards with twelve beds each.

Meanwhile, the Health Protection Agency (HPA) said 24 additional COVID-19 cases were recorded as of 4:30 p.m. local time on Thursday including four Maldivians, 18 Bangladeshis and two Indians.

A total of 144 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Maldives with four deaths reported so far.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Bing News :