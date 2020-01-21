Maldives takes part in 35th Universal Periodic Review

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday announced the participation of Maldives at the 35th Session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Maldives taking part at the 35th session of the Universal Periodic Review. PHOTO: TWITTER

The two-week UPR Session commenced at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday and is scheduled to conclude on January 31.

In line with the priority the Maldives accords to the United Nations Human Rights Council and its mechanisms, the Maldivian delegation will present recommendations to a number of nations that are under review.

The Maldivian delegation comprises of the Ambassador to the United Nations Office at Geneva, Hala Hameed, Permanent Representative Hawla Ahmed Didi, Deputy Permanent Representative Shahiya Ali Manik and the First Secretary Aishath Shahula.

The UPR process aims to improve the human rights situations in all countries, along with addressing violations. It involves a review of the human rights records of all member states of the UN, where each state declares the actions taken to improve the human rights situations in their respective countries.

UPR is holding its Third Cycle review which began in 2017 and will conclude in 2021. Maldives is set to be reviewed on May 6, at the 36th UPR Session.

