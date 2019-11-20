Maldives Sports Corporation and FAM partners for “Sports Marketing and Sponsorship Workshop”

Maldives Sports Corporation and Football Association of Maldives has partnered for the upcoming event “Sports Marketing and Sponsorship Workshop” to be held from 27th-28th January.

The MOU signing ceremony between both organizations was held on 9th January at the Maldives Sports where Mr Mauroof Ahmed, the Managing Director of Maldives Sports Corporation signed the agreement on behalf of the organization while Mr Bassam Adeel Jaleel, the President of FAM signed on behalf of FAM.

Under the MOU, both parties will also work together to improve the technical and operational capacity within associations and clubs to ensure sustainable developments in the area of sports.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives