Maldives seeks to lead advocacy for SIDS in 2020: Foreign Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid, on Tuesday, revealed aims to establish the Maldives as a leader in advocating for the interests of other Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in the global arena.

During his New Year address, Minister Shahid revealed that the foreign ministry in 2020 would work to advance the position of SIDS, a group of countries which commonly contend with similar difficulties.

“The year 2020 will be historic for the Maldives”, stated the foreign minister, highlighting that the Maldives would celebrate 55 years of independence and implementing an independent foreign policy.

“We approach this milestone with a renewed sense of purpose and a new determination to further promote the Maldives interests in the global arena”.

In this regard, Minister Shahid stated that the ministry would also strengthen diplomatic efforts to protect Maldives’ independence and explore new opportunities around the world for the Maldives and its citizens, seeking to maximize the benefits of such opportunities.

Similarly, included among the goals for 2020 was strengthening consular services provided to Maldivians travelling or residing overseas and boosting the capacity of the Maldives Foreign Service.

Furthermore, the foreign minister revealed that the Maldives would seek to renew its commitment to protect and promote the principles of democracy and human rights in 2020.

Additionally, the minister reflected on the achievements secured during the first year of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s administration. He noted that the Maldives abandoned the policy of self-imposed isolationism to renew traditionally maintained diplomatic ties as well as establishing new bilateral ties.

Minister Shahid expressed appreciation to the foreign ministry’s team and those working in Maldives’ missions around the world for their tenacity, dedication, and effort in promoting the country’s interests in the global arena.

The Minister concluded his message by expressing hopes that all efforts of advancing Maldives’ position in the global arena would be met with success and by wishing all the country’s citizens a Happy New Year.

