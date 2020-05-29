Maldives scraps expensive coronavirus measures for tourists

Tourism officials announced that they will now offer cheaper holidays to the upmarket Indian Ocean destination

The Maldives has backtracked on plans to introduce a raft of expensive Covid-19 precautions for tourists entering the country when borders reopen sometime in July.

In a dramatic U-turn, tourism officials announced that they will now offer cheaper holidays to the upmarket Indian Ocean destination while scrapping the fees proposed in their original reopening plan. These first-draft fees included US$100/£80 visa fee (before the pandemic, a free 30-day visa on arrival was available for all British visitors), plus a US$100/£80 fee for a COVID-19 antigen test on arrival at the airport.

A statement from the Ministry of Tourism confirmed, ‘We are planning to reopen our borders for visitors from July. We also want to assure our guests that they will not be charged any additional fees to enter the Maldives.

