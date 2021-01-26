Maldives revives calendar of fam trips

Journalists representing leading publications in the Middle East arrived in the Maldives on Tuesday, the first of many fam trips to be hosted by Visit Maldives this year as the destination ramps up tourism recovery efforts.

The six-day study trip is focused on family, safety and affordability, and demonstrates stringent Covid-19 safety measures that are in place.

Visit Maldives said the resulting editorial coverage would be circulated physically more than 95,000 times, with an online reach of more than 3.7 million.

Other marketing activities aimed at the Middle East will include joint promotions with notable tour operators and prominent airlines, participation in key travel trade fairs in the Middle East and roadshows covering the GCC&KSA region. Additionally, Arabic-language focused digital, social media and virtual activities are in the pipeline, aiming to maintain the destination presence and promote the Maldives as the most preferred destination within the market.

In 2020, 26,288 tourists visited the Maldives from the Middle East, which was a considerable drop from 2019’s 60,003 footfalls.

However, with core markets from the region leading post-lockdown tourism growth in the Maldives, and with arrivals growing day by day, Visit Maldives is confident of achieving pre-pandemic arrival numbers this year.

