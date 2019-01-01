Maldives restricts entry to tourists based on travel history

The state announced on Sunday that the Maldives will restrict the entry of all persons who have China as their port of embarkation or have transited through Mainland China, regardless of their nationality.

During the joint press conference held by Minister of Health Abdulla Ameen and Minister of Tourism Ali Waheed, the tourism minister stressed that these measures will be implemented only temporarily as a precaution to public and health safety.

These measures will be effective from 0000hrs on February 3, with the only exclusion being Maldivian citizens.

The state adopted the additional border control measures as a safeguard, against the rapidly escalating state of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) emergency.

Previously border control measures taken by the government include temporarily suspending all incoming direct flights from China and releasing a travel advisory for all Maldivians warning against all non-essential travel to China and all other countries where the virus has been detected.

The Ministers also emphasised that the Government is taking all precautionary measures recommended through international guidelines under the direction of the President.

This includes the procurement of further screening equipment such as additional thermal cameras, establishing Quarantine Facilities in different islands and provision of assistance to Maldivians living abroad.

