Maldives : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Maldives

Maldives : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Maldives

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

Publication Date:

April 23, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Maldives is suffering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maldivian economy is one of the most dependent countries on tourism. GDP growth is projected to be about -8.1 per cent in 2020, about 15 percentage points below the prepandemic growth rate, and with large downside risks. The baseline impact would open a 2020 external financing gap of about US$214 million and a fiscal financing gap of around US$ 228 million.

Full details are available at the link below: