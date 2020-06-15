Maldives repatriates 4,582 BD expats so far amid pandemic

The Maldives has so far repatriated 4,582 Bangladeshi workers amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Maldivian media.

They were ‘undocumented’, said the Maldivian news portal raajje.mv citing the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Maldivian government aims to repatriate over 20,000 undocumented workers by this year-end.

Last Monday, the Maldives repatriated 200 Bangladeshi nationals, who were also undocumented, the report said.

The Maldives government has been repatriating Bangladeshi nationals in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bangladeshi High Commission in the Maldives and with the assistance from the Bangladeshi government.

Earlier, the Maldives government revealed that close to 100,000 undocumented workers are residing illegally in the Maldives without valid documentation and/or passports.

Bangladeshis are reportedly the majority of the expatriates residing in the island country.

