Maldives records highest global COVID-19 cases per capita: Our World in Data

The Maldives, on Thursday, recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases confirmed per capita in the entire globe.

The number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases per million people in the Maldives, compared to the average of the entire globe. PHOTO: OUR WORLD IN DATA

According to statistics by the scientific online publication Our World in Data, the island nation recorded a daily average of 271.42 cases per million people on August 6.

Graphs depicting the number of COVID-19 cases in the Maldives show a sharp linear increase during the past ten days, with the number of daily cases multiplying by fivefold, spiking from 54.71 virus infections per million people.

This is an astounding increase of the 2.59 cases per million people recorded on March 15, a few days after the country first recorded the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Graph depicting daily confirmed COVID-19 cases per million people in some countries recording the highest rates of infection at the moment. Brazil follows at the heel of Maldives, at the world top, with Peru, Bahrain, Colombia and Israel close behind. PHOTO: OUR WORLD IN DATA

The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases per capita indicates an alarming community spread in the country, with recovery numbers slipping in stark contrast to newly identified cases. The recent spike reduced the total amount of recovered patients from a peak of 86 to 58 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 cases increased after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé continue to record a significant number of COVID-19 cases, similar to the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

In addition to the Greater Male’ region, active virus cases are also present in Kelaa and Ihavandhoo of Haa Alif Atoll, Soneva Jani resort in Noonu Atoll, Hulhudhuffaaru and Inguraidhoo in Raa Atoll, Eydhafushi, Kamadhoo, Hithaadhoo, Thulhaadhoo and Seaside Finolhu resort of Baa Atoll, Kurendhoo and Hinnavaru of Lhaviyani Atoll, Maafushi of Kaafu Atoll and Fulidhoo of Vaavu Atoll.

Health Protection Agency (HPA) states that the Maldives now records total 4,680 confirmed and 1,936 active COVID-19 cases, along with 2,725 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Current statistics show that Maldives identify 100 more daily virus cases per million people compared to the United States, which tops the global number of COVID-19 cases at 4.89 million.

Neighbouring India, and the nation with the third-highest number of total infections, currently records the amount of daily new confirmed cases at 39.41 per million people.

The number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases per million people. The Maldives is currently leading in the global statistics, followed closely by Brazil. The highest number of total virus cases are recorded in the United States, Brazil and India respectively. PHOTO: OUR WORLD IN DATA

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 19.2 million people and claimed over 718,000 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 12.3 million people have recovered.

Source URL: Google News