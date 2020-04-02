Maldives records 8.9 tonnes of shipments to families in Sri Lanka

Government on Sunday, recorded 8.9 tonnes worth of ‘care-packages’ to locals in Sri Lanka by their families in Maldives.

A total of 12.8 tonnes cargo are ready for departure to Colombo. 8.9 tonnes of care packages to locals in SriLanka by their families together with other regular cargo. #HappsNow pic.twitter.com/onRzvqH6Iv — Maldivian (@MaldivianAero) April 5, 2020

Maldives confirmed its decision to facilitate a means of sending aid to Maldivians stranded in Sri Lanka on March 30. On April 1, the government announced the chartering of weekly cargo flights scheduled for every Sunday.

With a maximum capacity of 15 kilogrammes, the government carries care-packages to Sri Lanka’s capital city, Colombo, free of charge.

Items that have been authorized for export to Sri Lanka:

– Tuna cans

– Noodles

– Fish paste ‘Rihaakuru’ (packed by MIFCO or ENZI)

– Packaged food items

Items on the prohibited list include short eats, cake, fruits and vegetables, raw fish and money.

The deliverables will be received and disseminated by the Maldivian Embassy in Sri Lanka. Hence, the ministry urged families to state addresses and contact details clearly on the packages.

Those interested can apply to the cargo service through the online form – https://www.foreign.gov.mv/index.php/en/consular/cargo-request-form.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News