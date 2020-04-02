Aviation Business Health Society & Culture

Maldives records 8.9 tonnes of shipments to families in Sri Lanka

1 day ago
Government on Sunday, recorded 8.9 tonnes worth of ‘care-packages’ to locals in Sri Lanka by their families in Maldives.

Maldives confirmed its decision to facilitate a means of sending aid to Maldivians stranded in Sri Lanka on March 30. On April 1, the government announced the chartering of weekly cargo flights scheduled for every Sunday.

With a maximum capacity of 15 kilogrammes, the government carries care-packages to Sri Lanka’s capital city, Colombo, free of charge.

Items that have been authorized for export to Sri Lanka:

– Tuna cans

– Noodles

– Fish paste ‘Rihaakuru’ (packed by MIFCO or ENZI)

– Packaged food items

Items on the prohibited list include short eats, cake, fruits and vegetables, raw fish and money.

The deliverables will be received and disseminated by the Maldivian Embassy in Sri Lanka. Hence, the ministry urged families to state addresses and contact details clearly on the packages.

Those interested can apply to the cargo service through the online form – https://www.foreign.gov.mv/index.php/en/consular/cargo-request-form.

Full details are available at the link below:

