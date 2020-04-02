Maldives receives 5,000 more COVID-19 test kits from WHO

MALE, April 7 (Xinhua) — Maldives has received 5,000 more COVID-19 test kits as a donation from the World Health Organisation (WHO), local media reported here Tuesday.

WHO Representative to Maldives Dr Arvind Mathur handed over 5,000 COVID-19 test kits to Minister of Health Abdulla Ameen at the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) in capital Male.

Mathur commended the precautionary measures taken by the Maldives government and the cooperation shown by the public.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ameen said that the government was hoping to improve its testing facilities and expand capacity to conduct tests outside of the Greater Male region.

Maldivian authorities have said that they hope to bring over 19,000 test kits into the country.

The country has conducted over 1,500 tests and detected 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

WHO previously had donated 6,000 test kits in two batches to the Maldives government.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Bing News :