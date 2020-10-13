Maldives population crosses 500,000

MALE, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) — The population of Maldives has crossed the 500,000 mark according to latest government statistics, local media reported here Wednesday.

Data from Maldives’ National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) estimates that Maldives’ population currently stands at 557,426.

Accordingly, 227,486 people, or 40.8 per cent of the population, live in the region of Greater Male. The second most populous city in Kaafu Atoll with a population of 41,382.

The least populated island in the country was Vaavu Atoll with 2,688 people. Meanwhile, five atolls had a population between 20,001 and 30,000, and 10 atolls had a population between 10,001 and 20,000.

The last census taken in 2014 showed that the Maldives had a population of 402,071.

