Maldives Participates In The Biggest Travel And Trade Fair In Northern Europe – MATKA 2020

Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), together with partners from the tourism industry, partakes in MATKA 2020 held in Helsinki, Finland from 16 January till 19 January 2020.

MATKA is the biggest tourism event in Northern Europe and the Baltic region. A total of eleven participants from seven companies are participating along with the MMPRC officials. During the fair, they will be meeting with the top travel & trade industry professionals and will get exposure to over 902 accredited media representatives from Northern Europe to further develop and strengthen the presence of the Maldives in this region.

With over 90 countries representing in MATKA, this fair is a platform to reach professionals with highest decision-making capability, allowing to take advantage of media coverage to promote the destination. The four-day fair attracts a large number of visitors from around the world. Based on previous statics, over 64,589 visitors and 935 exhibitors took part in the fair.

The Maldives is represented by a 60 square meter stand, that is designed to highlight the natural beauty of the country. It is also complemented by videos featuring different experiences of the destination. This year, various activities are held at the stand for visitors to experience a bit of Sunnyside of Life. Visitors are able to take pictures alongside images of the destination and post it on social media to win a free holiday to the Maldives. Traditional snacks will be displayed for visitors to taste the authentic local flavours of the Maldives.

MATKA is a great platform to promote the Maldives to a prime audience. MMPRC hope to increase the number of tourist arrivals from Northern Europe through MATKA and other various marketing activities focused to this region. A total of 1.7 million tourists visited the Maldives last year. In 2019 (till Nov) the Maldives welcomed 57,370 visitors from Northern Europe.

