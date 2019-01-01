Maldives Marketers Forum 2020 to kick off on 18th Jan

Corporate Maldives Academy (CMA)’s Maldives Marketers Forum 2020 is expected to kick off on 18th January, Saturday.

This is the third edition of the Maldives Marketers Forum which is the largest annual gathering of marketing professionals in the Maldives. It is designed as a one-day event for sharing knowledge and expertise. Focused on “digital marketing”, the forum will include presentations from local and overseas trainers, keynotes from experts in the industry.

According to CMA, the one-day forum will be conducted from 9 am-4 pm at MNU Business School Auditorium.

This year, the forum will see a keynote speech by renowned digital marketing expert from the Netherlands, Prof Willem Smit, who is an expert in strategy making and managerial cognition, particularly in the areas of digital marketing, global branding and new venture marketing.

In his keynote titled “Unpredicting the Future of Brands in Uncertain Times: Four Alternative Marketing Strategies from Expert Entrepreneurs”, he is expected to highlight four alternative strategies for marketers to employ in coping with future changes.

The event will further link leading figures in the industry with sector stakeholders such as media houses, advertising agencies, Digital Marketers and corporates. Every year the forum sees expert speakers from the marketing profession and an audience comprising of marketing professionals and enthusiasts.



Source URL: Corporate Maldives