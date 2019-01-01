Maldives’ marine pollution response to be powered by Japanese aid

Maldives, on Monday, received marine pollution response equipment from the Japanese government, valued at JPY 300 million (USD 2.8 million).

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid extended his gratitude towards the Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi for the equipment, which can be used to minimise the environmental damage in case of an oil spill in Maldivian waters.

According to the foreign minister, the equipment was gifted under a grant signed between the two countries in December 2018, signed by Minister Shahid and the then-Ambassador of Japan to Maldives Kazumi Endo.

As a close bilateral partner of Maldives, Japan continues to extend aid for the island nation on various fronts.

In June, the Japanese government provided grant aid of JPY 600 million (USD 5.6 million) in order to promote further socio-economic development.

Prior to this, the Japanese government has also provided a grant of USD 356,400 for United Nations Children’ Fund (UNICEF) the Maldives and USD 185,000 for Maldives Red Crescent to support the island nation’s COVID-19 response.

Additionally, Japan committed a grant of USD 1.4 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Maldives to support small and medium enterprises in agri-businesses impacted by the pandemic.

