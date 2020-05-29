Maldives live broadcasts first virtual Supreme Court hearing

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, conducted its first live virtual hearing amid constraints resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The case concerned the dismissal of an individual previously employed at the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

Judges and lawyers remotely participated in the hearing which was broadcasted via YouTube while dressed in gowns and suits as per regulations.

Chaired by Husnu Al Suood, the remaining members on the bench were Judge Aisha Shujune Mohamed and Judge Mahaz Ali Zahir.

Although Tuesday’s hearing was broadcasted live, an online hearing hosted on Monday was not made public as it concerned a sexual offence perpetrated against a minor.

As per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court on 19 May, the apex court can opt for virtual hearings should the court find it unfavourable to summon an individual amidst the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News