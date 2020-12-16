Maldives lifts COVID19 curfew after nine months

Maldives’ Health Protection Agency (HPA) has lifted the curfew imposed across the greater Male’ region as part of city-wide COVID19 restrictions, after a period of nine months.

The curfew was first announced during April, with restrictions eventually tightening until the country announced its first-ever complete lockdown, starting with capital city Male’ and eventually extending to a local travel ban across all 1200 islands.

On June 15, after the lockdown ended, the government began a gradual process of easing the restrictions.

Initially, curfew hours were set from 2000 hours to 0500 hours.

After the emergence of new cases decreased and the number of active cases shrunk, HPA reduced curfew hours to 0000 hours to 0400 hours.

In addition to lifting curfew hours, HPA has also reduced quarantine periods to 10 days as well as cancelling mandatory quarantine for locals returning to the Maldives and for locals travelling to resorts.

Over the last month, Maldives’ has observed a decline in the number of individuals testing positive for COVID19, with daily records indicating an average of 50 cases per day.

