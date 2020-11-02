Maldives keen to import silt from Bangladesh

The Maldives expressed its keen interest to import silt, formed by fine sand, clay or other materials carried by running water and deposited as a sediment, from Bangladesh.

Dhaka and Male also agreed to establish a direct shipping link between the two South Asian nations.

These were discussed today during a telephonic conversation between foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid, a foreign ministry press release said here.

During the talk, both the foreign ministers laid emphasis on strengthening bilateral ties with enhanced trade relations between the two countries.

Dr Momen said the Maldives can import medicines and PPE from Bangladesh to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maldives foreign minister reiterated his country’s continuous support for safe and dignified repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

