Maldives: Insurer launches COVID-19 insurance for tourists

Allied Insurance, in association with the Ministry of Tourism, has launched a COVID-19 insurance policy focusing on tourists who visit the Maldives.

In a collaborated press conference held by both parties, the insurance plan was launched by the Minister of Tourism Dr Abdulla Mausoom.

The COVID-19 insurance policy, named ‘Allied Inbound’ consists of two options that cover medical charges, isolation facility charges, emergency medical transportation charges and interment charges which may follow a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 of a tourist during their stay in the Maldives. The plan only includes isolation centres designated by the Health Protection Agency.

Irrespective of their age, any visitor who is not a citizen or does not hold a valid resident visa of Maldives is eligible for the plan. The plan comes in two options: Allied Inbound and Allied Inbound Plus.

Allied Insurance said that its main priority while designing this policy was to make it available for tourists at an affordable rate.

With the launch of this policy, Allied Insurance is hoping to cut down further boundaries faced by businesses in the tourism industry and to provide a safe operational environment for businesses and the society, further increasing job opportunities in this industry, said managing director Mohamed Shafaz.

Full details are available at the link below: