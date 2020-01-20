Maldives implements precautions as corona virus cases rise in China

Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Monday, announced that precautionary measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of a new form of viral pneumonia affecting China from spreading into the Maldives.

The novel viral pneumonia, a coronavirus, appears to have originated from the city of Wuhan in October. Many of the initial cases had connections to a seafood market in Wuhan, which has been closed for an investigation.

Chinese health authorities believe an animal source to be the most likely primary source infections.

They have maintained that there is no evidence that the virus transmits easily between humans, as hundreds of people who came into close contact with diagnosed patients were not infected themselves.

Health authorities in Wuhan, on Monday, confirmed 136 new cases, increasing the total number of infected patients in the city to 198.

Two people in Beijing and one in Shenzhen have also been diagnosed with the illness, and two people in Thailand and one person in Japan have also tested positive, while South Korea confirmed its first case this Monday.

The death toll currently stands at 3.

HPA announced on Monday that the World Health Organization (WHO), citing the significant volume of Chinese tourists who visit the Maldives, had advised Maldivian authorities to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the illness into the country.

HPA has urged vigilance from locals travelling to China, who have been asked to:

Refrain from visiting animal farms or markets.

Refrain from close contact with infected patients.

Frequently wash hands using soap.

Cover the nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

HPA has advised travellers not to make unnecessary outings, to wear protective face masks, and to seek medical attention as soon as possible if they show symptoms such as fever or respiratory difficulty after visits to Chinese cities affected by outbreaks.

They have been asked to disclose all the countries they may have travelled to or transited in over the past two-week period when they go to seek medical attention.

HPA said it planned on taking additional measures based on new developments and advise from WHO, if necessary.

Coronaviruses cause diseases ranging from the common cold to SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome. SARS first infected people in southern China in late 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800.

According to Chinese scientists, the virus causing the current outbreak is different from those previously identified. Initial symptoms of the novel coronavirus include fever, cough, tightness of the chest and shortness of breath.

