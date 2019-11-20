Maldives Immigration introduces local passport application service ‘Rashun’

Maldives Immigration on Sunday introduced ‘Rashun’, a service that facilitates the submission of passport applications through island and atoll councils.

The new service was introduced to align with the government’s decentralisation policy and will empower councils to provide quality services that result in greater public confidence.

Immigration revealed that passports would be issued within a 48-hour period provided that all necessary documents are submitted. Completed passports can be collected from any of Immigration’s regional offices or from Immigration’s Head Office in Male.

Immigration has established regional offices in HA. Dhidhdhoo, HDh. Kulhudhuffushi, Gn. Fuvahmulah and S. Hithadhoo.

Although initially launched in Thaa Atoll, Immigration stated that t’Rashun’ would be extended to other atolls in the future.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News