Maldives holidays: Tropical holidays are back on for Britons as Maldives border reopens

Hotels and resorts will also reopen from this date if they are on uninhabited islands.

Hotels, guest houses and resorts on inhabited islands will not reopen until August 1.

In an address to the nation on Tuesday, June 23, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced plans to restart tourism to the country in line with new protective measures designed to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The move comes amid growing economic struggles in the country which relies heavily on the tourism industry.