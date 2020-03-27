Maldives Halts Travel Between Resorts and Residential Islands

The Director-General of Public Health, on Saturday (14th March), has issued an order to halt the travel of any persons to and from resorts to any residential island within the Maldives.

The order was issued under Section 34 (b) of the Public Health Act, which empowers the Director-General of Public Health to take additional measures to ascertain public health during a state of a public health emergency.

This travel ban will come into effect at 18:00 hours this Saturday and will remain in effect for the next 14 days.

Maldives had declared a 30-day state of public health emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, March 12.

In order to protect the well-being of the people, this is the first time the Maldives has declared a public health emergency.

