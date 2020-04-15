Maldives govt says there will be no discrimination in efforts to protect people against Covid-19

Maldives government has said there will be no discrimination between Maldivians and foreign nationals amidst efforts to protect the people against Covid-19 pandemic. Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said today that affected people will be provided with the appropriate healthcare equally when needed.

His assertion came amidst charges that some Bangladeshis, tested COVID positive or under observation have been kept at places lacking proper facilities.

Maldives foreign minister expressed appreciation and gratitude to Bangladesh for the timely assistance of essential items during this challenging time. More than a dozen Bangladeshis are among 66 people tested positive of COVID-19 during past one week.

The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) has acknowledged that the quarantine facility in one of the island is not the most adequate location to accommodate humans.

Covid-19 spokesperson Mohamed Mabrook Aziz apologized for the accommodation facility provided to 80 expatriates but noted that they were only moved there temporarily. Human Rights Commission of the Maldives revealed that they have launched an investigation into the issue of expatriates being quarantined in a way that soils human sanctity.

