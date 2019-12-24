Maldives forms judges appeal chamber

Department of Judicial Administration (DJA) established the judges’ appeal chamber, which is tasked with appealing actions taken by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) against members of the judiciary.

The chamber was formed in accordance with amendments made to the Judicial Service Commission Act last year. The amendments stipulate that JSC orders against judges may only be appealed at the chamber, without taking the cases to court.

Justices from the three levels of judiciary sit on the appeal chamber. DJA revealed that this year’s chamber comprises of judges Dr Azmiralda Zahir from the Supreme Court, Mohamed Niyaz from the High Court, and Chief Judge Abdulla Ali from the Civil Court.

DJA stated that arrangements have been completed to submit cases to the chamber.

All JSC decisions may be submitted with the exception of impeachment motions against judges.

