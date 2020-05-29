Maldives Foreign Minister discusses pandemic with Indonesian counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid on Wednesday discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with his Malaysian counterpart, Retno Lestari Pransari Marsudi, over a telephone conversation.

During the call, Shahid spoke of the impact of COVID-19 on the Maldives, in addition to the measures implemented to contain the spread of the virus, including the health sector’s ability to cope with the pandemic.

Noting that the small island nation is highly dependent on tourism, Shahid also emphasised the negative effects of the pandemic on the Maldivian economy, requesting for assistance from the Indonesian government.

Minister Shahid also extended his gratitude towards the Indonesia administration for the support and assistance provided in repatriating Maldivian citizens from Indonesia.

Furthermore, both the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continue cooperating and collaborating in areas of mutual concern, both bilaterally and internationally.

The Maldives established diplomatic relations with Indonesia on September 2, 1974, and has remained a partner since then. Indonesia was the 22nd country to develop bilateral relations with the Maldives.

