Maldives for Dh3,000: Etihad offers National Day discounts

Abu Dhabi: Etihad has launched a 49-Hour National Day sale. Fares from Abu Dhabi to Beirut start from just Dh 1,249, Athens from Dh2,449 and Maldives from Dh3,049.

The sale extends across all of Etihad’s cabins, with return business fares starting from Dh5,349 out of Abu Dhabi to Cairo. Travellers can fly any time before 30 September 2021.

“And for the first time, you can book your break with a Dh49 deposit and pay nothing until 21 days before your trip,” the airline said in a statement.

Etihad has also launched a range of staycation deals across the UAE. One night offers are available from as little as Dh149, including breakfast, at a wide range of hotels across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The sale, which started today (November 11) at 9 am, will come to an end on November 13.

Full details are available at the link below: