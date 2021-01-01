Maldives’ FM and 1,000 officers to exchange views on good governance practices during COVID-19

Maldives’ Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid along with over 1,000 officers of the island nation will exchange views during an international virtual workshop on “Good Governance Practices in a Pandemic” conducted by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. It is being organised days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded his visit to the Maldives where he reaffirmed India’s commitment to security and signed a USD 50 million defence Line of Credit Agreement with the strategically vital Indian Ocean island nation to boost its maritime capabilities.

The workshop, beginning on Tuesday, plans to provide a platform for information exchange and knowledge dissemination, a statement said.

The workshop between the Civil Services Commission (CSC) of the Maldives and the National Centre for Good Governance, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) will see the participation of more than 1,000 officers from the island nation.

It will include sessions ranging from leadership and motivation, health and education in the Maldives in a pandemic, the health sector in India in a pandemic, job skills and tourism in a pandemic, interpersonal skills and communication skills, digital practices and handling of public grievances to problem analysis and decision making. The address by chief guests will be delivered by Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and Maldives’ Foreign Minister Shahid.

Esteemed participants from both countries, including renowned academicians will participate in the workshop, it said. Day one will see a day-long academic exercise encompassing issues like leadership, the health and education sector and tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be moderated by V Srinivas, Additional Secretary, DARPG and DG, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), and inaugurated by Sanjay Sudhir, High Commissioner of India to the Maldives and Mohammed Nasih, Chairperson, Civil Services Commission of the Maldives.

The concluding session on day two will see a valedictory addressed by Dr K Shivaji, Secretary, DARPG followed by an address by Sudhir, the statement said.

Jaishankar, during his recently-concluded two-visit to the Maldives, handed over 100,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Foreign Minister and Health Minister Kerafa Naseem.

