Maldives extends travel restrictions to Spain, Germany, France

MALE, March 14 (Xinhua) — The government of the Maldives will impose entry restrictions on people arriving from Spain, and areas in Germany and France in order to limit the spread of the COVID-19, local media reported here Saturday.

Maldives Minister of Tourism Ali Waheed announced that individuals who have been to Spain, the regions of Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Wurttemberg in Germany, and the regions of Ile-de-France and Grand Est in France in the last 14 days will be denied entry and transit as a precautionary measure.

The Maldives also has ongoing entry restrictions for travellers arriving from China, Italy, Iran, Bangladesh and parts of South Korea.

The Health Protection Agency (HPA) announced temporary regulations prohibiting guest houses and hotels in the Greater Male’ Area from checking-in new foreign tourists for 14 days starting midnight Saturday.

Furthermore, all travel between the country’s resorts and inhabited islands have been banned for 14 days.

The Ministry of Health has so far confirmed 10 COVID-19 infections, all of whom are foreign citizens.

