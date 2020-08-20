Maldives extends temporary ban on new Bangladeshi labour recruits

Ministry of Economic Development, on Thursday, extended the ban on bringing Bangladeshi labourers to the Maldives for a period of one year, just as the restriction’s September 18 deadline draws close.

Minister of Economic Development Fayyaz Ismail, in 2019, affixed a quota of 150,000 individuals as migrants per country, to be able to reside in the Maldives at any given time.

Since Bangladeshi immigrants already exceed this quota, at the present time, workers can only be brought from countries other than Bangladesh.

The restrictions, however, do not apply to professional-level employees.

Maldives Immigration revealed that 63,000 immigrants out of the 144,607 that entered the country under work visas are currently residing illegally.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed this Monday, that the number of undocumented Bangladeshi citizens repatriated till date has now reached 5,049.

Authorities estimated earlier that approximately 20,000 workers will be sent back to their home countries by the end of 2020.

