Maldives’ ex-Senior Deputy Commissioner receives medal for service in Australia

Former Senior Deputy Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Latheef received the Western Australia Police Commissioner’s Medal.

Latheef joined the Western Australian Police in 2007, following 23 years of service in the Maldives Police Service and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF).

Considered one of the most prestigious accolades in the field, the medal is awarded to Western Australia Police, including sworn and unsworn personnel, that have consistently contributed to achieving the institution’s goals and objectives.

At present Latheef is tasked with community engagement in Australia’s ethnically and religiously diverse community. In this regard, he ensures the provision of policing services to different groups and offers counsel to regional leaders regarding the specific needs of the people.

After completing his schooling, Latheef went on to receive training in military and strategy related fields. This includes an Infantry Officer Basic Course Information (IOBC) from the US Army Infantry School in 1991 and a diploma in Military Strategic Studies from the Asia Pacific Centre for Security Studies in Hawaii.

In 1999, Latheef attained a Masters of Arts in Social Sciences from England’s Lester University, and in 1997, he completed an Associated Degree of Social Sciences at Edith Cowan University of Western Australia.

Latheef served in prominent positions both before and after Maldives Police Service was established as a civil body separate from the National Security Service (NSS) in September 2004.

Although Latheef initially travelled to Australia to begin his PhD studies, he re-entered service after receiving an offer from the Australian police.

Describing the decision as difficult, Latheef revealed that he started working in Australia to spend more time with his family and provide better opportunities for them.

Despite living and working in Australia, the former Senior Deputy Commissioner stated that he maintained close connections with MNDF and the Maldivian police.

Notably, Latheef revealed that Commissioner of Police Mohamed Hameed, who was a junior-level police officer during his tenure in the Maldives, regularly consulted him on professional matters.

Over the past seven years of employment in the Western Australian Police, Latheef has secured training and education opportunities for 20 Maldivian police officers.

Concerns of political influence

The former Deputy Commissioner expressed sadness regarding the status quo in the Maldives, noting his belief that undue political influence was present within MNDF and the police.

According to Latheef, senior defence force members had dealt with politically vested interests since the early years. However, he stated that officers of his time remained faithful to certain ideals and were mindful of legal responsibilities and duties.

Latheef asserted that he continued to reflect on prevailing situations in the Maldives despite having achieved accolades in his field from a foreign country. In this regard, he disclosed that he reached out to individuals in response to negative developments in the Maldives, for the purpose of having discussions or providing counsel.

Additionally, he stated that individuals from Maldives’ comparatively large educated population were often unable to make significant contributions due to lack of opportunities and the prevalence of undue political influence.

Latheef expressed hope for positive developments in the Maldives in the future and assured that he remained eager to make further contributions to the country.

