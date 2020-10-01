Maldives establishes National Diabetic Centre

Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH), on Thursday, revealed that a National Diabetic Centre was established at Dharumavantha Hospital, which is located in the capital city of Male’.

According to IGMH, the centre, located on the third floor of the Dharumavantha Hospital, would function as a one-stop facility for all services required by diabetic patients.

Services provided include doctor consultations, clinical tests and consultation sessions provided by dieticians.

Further, IGMH revealed plans to establish a national network of diabetic centres across the country and utilise telemedicine to extend the centre’s services to all inhabited islands in the Maldives.

Services under this programme will likely involve treatments and screening, as well as awareness sessions and training programmes.

The National Diabetics Centre can be contacted via 3335329 or [email protected]

Improving the quality of medical services for the considerable number of diabetic patients in the Maldives was also one of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s electoral pledges.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News