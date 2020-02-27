Maldives establishes emergency operations centre for COVID-19

The National Disaster Management Centre and the Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Tuesday, announced the establishment of an emergency operations centre in response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the joint statement, the centre, established under the instruction of President Ibrahim Mohamed, would collaborate with the Ministry of Health on nationwide efforts against the virus.

The government has, in addition, decided to establish a Travel Clinic to ascertain whether Maldivians returning to the country following international travel are positive for the coronavirus.

The state has also scheduled a drill in the capital city of Male’ to instruct participants on procedures to follow in the event an individual within the community contracts COVID-19.

NDMA further revealed ongoing efforts to establish a flu clinic at Senahiya specialized for the treatment of other flu-like diseases.

The virus which originated in Wuhan City, China has infected more than 88,000 and killed over 3,000 people.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News