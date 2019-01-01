Maldives donates one mln cans of tuna to China

On behalf of the people of the Maldives, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has decided to donate one million cans of tuna to the people of the People’s Republic of China.

Speaking at a news conference held Tuesday by the Foreign Ministry, Minister Abdulla Shahid said while China has always assisted the Maldives, this donation reflects a gesture of goodwill extended towards the people of China by the people of Maldives amidst the rapid escalation and the spread of Novel Coronavirus in China.

The deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China has infected over 20,600 people worldwide. While several cities of China are on lockdown under efforts to curb the virus outbreak. The global death toll due to the virus has reached 426.

