Maldives discusses establishing embassy in Russia

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid, on Wednesday, met with his Russian counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, discussing the possibility of opening a Maldivian Embassy in Russia.

Minister Shahid and Foreign Minister of Russia H.E. Sergey Lavrov met on the sidelines of #Raisina2020. Discussed recent developments in the bilateral relationship between Maldives and Russia, in areas of fisheries, tourism and health. pic.twitter.com/wXGxgXx3ox — Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇲🇻 (@MoFAmv) January 15, 2020

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov. PHOTO: TWITTER

The meeting was held on the sidelines, whilst both parties were attending the Raisina Dialogue in India.

Reportedly, Minister Shahid and Minister Lavrov also discussed ongoing activities between the two countries in areas of economic and human resource development, fisheries and bolstering people-to-people contact.

Shahid also called on Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto, deliberating on the importance Maldives places on investing in the cultivation of bilateral ties with the European Union (EU), especially within commercial linkages such as the export of fisheries products.

Foreign Minister of #Hungary Péter Szijjártó and Minister Shahid had a productive meeting on the sidelines of #Raisina2020, where the Ministers discussed strengthening the 45-year old relationship between both countries pic.twitter.com/PRrb9gxVBS — Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇲🇻 (@MoFAmv) January 15, 2020

Minister Shahid with Minister Szijjarto. PHOTO: TWITTER

The Foreign Minister also requested European states to ease visa facilitation for Maldivians travelling to the EU.

Minister Shahid travelled to New Delhi for the 2020 edition of the Raisina Dialogue a multilateral conference held annually in the city. It is widely regarded to be India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics. Shahid delivered his keynote address on Wednesday.

