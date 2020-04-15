Maldives disburses over 13 mln U.S. dollars in economic relief loans

MALE, May 25 (Xinhua) — The Maldives has disbursed over 13 million U.S. dollars worth of loans as part of a COVID-19 economic relief package, local media citing Minister of Finance Ibrahim Ameer reported here Monday.

Finance Minister Ameer told state-owned Public Service Media (PSM) that the Maldives has disbursed around 13.35 million U.S. dollars in loans as economic relief to 366 applicants.

According to Ameer, the state-owned Bank of Maldives (BML) had disbursed loans worth 11.85 million U.S. dollars to 125 people, while the SME Development Finance Corporation (SDFC) has disbursed loans worth 1.5 U.S. million dollars to 193 businesses and 48 freelancers.

Ameer added that 84 loans worth 925,000 U.S. dollars from the SDFC have been disbursed to self-employed women.

The Maldives government has implemented a number of measures to support the economy amid the pandemic which has severely disrupted tourism, one of the country’s main sources of income.

