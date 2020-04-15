Maldives delays O’ Level, SSC exams

The Ministry of Education, on Wednesday, issued a circular announcing the decision to indefinitely delay the GCE O’ Level, IGCSE and SSC exams, scheduled for October and November, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The circular forwarded to all schools in the country stated that students in the tenth grade were unlikely to receive sufficient time to complete their syllabus for the previously scheduled dates due to the disruption resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to delaying examinations, the ministry stated that assignment deadlines for Btech students will also be revised accordingly.

Assuring that discussions were underway to reschedule the exams, the circular signed by Minister of Education Aishath Ali asserted that minimizing negative impacts on students was the ministry’s top priority.

The closure of schools, universities and training facilities was one of the first measures implemented by the government after declaring a state of public health emergency on March 12.

Till date, education institutions across the country have remained closed for more than a month.

The A’ Level examinations, initially scheduled for June, were previously delayed to October and November. No further changes to these examination dates were announced.

Presently, Maldives has 280 confirmed and 262 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 17 recoveries and one death.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 3.2 million people and claimed over 228,200 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than a million people have recovered.

