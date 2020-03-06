Maldives cuts 64.8 mln USD in spending for COVID-19 fight

MALE, March 18 (Xinhua) — The government of Maldives has decided to reduce state expenditure by 64.8 million U.S. dollars so as to save resources to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, spokesperson of the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) Mohamed Mabrooq Azeez said on Wednesday.

Azeez was quoted by local media as saying that the government was closely monitoring state expenditure to identify unnecessary costs that may be reduced in order to bolster efforts against the COVID-19 outbreak that has seen 13 infections in the island nation so far.

Meanwhile, the Maldives cabinet has finalized a decision to reduce the salaries of political appointees by 20 per cent. There are 785 political appointees in office, whose salary amounts to 21.5 million dollars per year. A 20-per cent pay cut is expected to help the government save 3.6 million dollars per year.

The cabinet has also decided to close down all government offices from March 19 to March 26, though the supply of essential services will continue using a paired down workforce at relevant institutions.

President Ibrahim Solih said revenues in the tourism sector are set to drop 450 million dollars this year as a result of an economic downturn. Total losses in state revenues are projected to be between 135.9 million dollars and 446.9 million dollars.

The Maldives government has taken measures to curb the COVID-19 outbreak including declaring a State of Public Health Emergency and barring arrivals from some virus-hit countries.

